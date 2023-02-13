Goldman Sachs Boss Wishes He Had Fired Workers Sooner

CHEAT SHEET
Filthy-rich DJ David Solomon—also known as the CEO of Goldman Sachs—says there was one problem with firing 3,200 employees in a cost-cutting move last month: He should have started laying off workers sooner. “As the environment was growing more complicated in Q2 of last year, every bone in my body believed we should be much more aggressive in slowing hiring and reducing headcount,” Solomon reportedly told Goldman Sachs partners in Miami on Sunday. The Financial Times reports that Solomon—who earned $25 million last year—believes the layoffs would have been less severe if he had acted earlier.