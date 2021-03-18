Goldman Sachs Junior Analysts: The Work Is Destroying Us

CHEAT SHEET
Junior bankers at Goldman Sachs say they have been pushed to the brink by supervisors who expect them to work up to 20 hours a day. The New York Post reports that a leaked slideshow presentation contains a litany of complaints from first-year analysts—one of whom remarked, “I’ve been through foster care and this is arguably worse.” Another wrote: “My body physically hurts all the time and mentally I’m in a really dark place.” Others said they were cursed out or yelled at by superiors. The investment firm says it has heard the recruits—whose are reportedly paid about $90,000—and is “taking multiple steps to address them.”