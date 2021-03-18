CHEAT SHEET
    Goldman Sachs Junior Analysts: The Work Is Destroying Us

    BURNED OUT

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Lucas Jackson/Reuters

    Junior bankers at Goldman Sachs say they have been pushed to the brink by supervisors who expect them to work up to 20 hours a day. The New York Post reports that a leaked slideshow presentation contains a litany of complaints from first-year analysts—one of whom remarked, “I’ve been through foster care and this is arguably worse.” Another wrote: “My body physically hurts all the time and mentally I’m in a really dark place.” Others said they were cursed out or yelled at by superiors. The investment firm says it has heard the recruits—whose are reportedly paid about $90,000—and is “taking multiple steps to address them.”

