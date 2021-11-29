Goldman Sachs Promises Paid Leave for Pregnancy Loss
ABOUT TIME
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has announced several new employee benefits—including paid leave for pregnancy loss—in an effort to combat burnout and keep employees, reports the Wall Street Journal. Goldman employees are now eligible for 20 days of paid leave if they or their spouse has suffered a miscarriage or stillbirth. Goldman staffers are also entitled to 20 days of paid bereavement if they lose an immediate family member and five days of pay if they lose a family member or a loved one. Six-week unpaid sabbaticals are now available for Goldman workers who have been with the company for at least 15 years.
As employees have demanded better working conditions—especially over the pandemic, when the work-from-home transition increased burnout—large banks and other corporations have been fighting to keep current staffers and come up with new ways to lure potential hires.