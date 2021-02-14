North Carolina 12-Year-Old Fatally Shoots 9-Year-Old Home Intruder: Cops

Read it at WRAL
A 12-year-old boy in North Carolina killed an armed home intruder who shot his 73-year-old grandmother, police in Goldsboro, North Carolina, said. Two armed suspects broke into the home of Linda Ellis, demanded money, and shot her in the leg. That’s when her grandson fired two shots in self-defense, hitting Khalil Herring, 19, who fled and was found at a nearby intersection. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The boy, who authorities did not name, is not expected to face charges, according to WRAL. “It is something tough for a child to be in that situation,” neighbor Polly Pike told WNCN.