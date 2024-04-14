Tiger Woods Ends Masters With Dismal Career-Worst Finish
TIGER DOWN
Tiger Woods ended his Masters run on Sunday with the worst performance of his career, far from the comeback fans were eager to see. Woods finished with a 16-over 304, his worst 72-hole score in a three-decade career, following years of injuries, surgeries, and withdrawals from play. He was dead last on Sunday of the 60 players still in the running, despite showing some promise for a better finish in the first two rounds. Ultimately, the 48-year-old pro couldn’t hang on to his stronger start, slipping further and further after posting the worst round of his career at a major on Saturday and the dismal showing on Sunday. Woods last won big in 2019, defying expectations at age 43 to take home his fifth Masters title more than 20 years after he first rose to prominence. Those who hoped for a similar comeback were left disappointed this weekend—though devoted fans cheered for the golf legend at every step as he battled it out on the course.