    Tiger Woods Ends Masters With Dismal Career-Worst Finish

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Tiger Woods of the United States waves his hat to the crowd while walking to the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024

    Andrew Redington/Getty Images

    Tiger Woods ended his Masters run on Sunday with the worst performance of his career, far from the comeback fans were eager to see. Woods finished with a 16-over 304, his worst 72-hole score in a three-decade career, following years of injuries, surgeries, and withdrawals from play. He was dead last on Sunday of the 60 players still in the running, despite showing some promise for a better finish in the first two rounds. Ultimately, the 48-year-old pro couldn’t hang on to his stronger start, slipping further and further after posting the worst round of his career at a major on Saturday and the dismal showing on Sunday. Woods last won big in 2019, defying expectations at age 43 to take home his fifth Masters title more than 20 years after he first rose to prominence. Those who hoped for a similar comeback were left disappointed this weekend—though devoted fans cheered for the golf legend at every step as he battled it out on the course.

