Tiger Woods Undergoes Ankle Surgery to Fix ‘Post-Traumatic Arthritis’

Golf champion Tiger Woods—who has struggled with health woes in recent years—isn’t in the clear yet, his team revealed today via a statement posted to Twitter. “Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture,” the statement reads. “It was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.” Woods withdrew from the Masters earlier this month due to an aggravated foot injury.