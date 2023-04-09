Tiger Woods Limps Into Last Place Before Foot Injury Forces Early Masters Exit
WHEN IT RAINS...
Tiger Woods on Sunday withdrew from the 87th Masters, citing a recurring foot injury that seemed to be causing him serious discomfort on the green earlier in the tournament. The 47-year-old said in a morning Twitter statement that he had aggravated plantar fasciitis in his right foot—the same leg he nearly lost after a Feb. 2021 car crash. In footage of the rainy Saturday event, the five-time champion could be seen limping badly on the 17th fairway after double bogeying for the first time in his Masters career. Woods made the 36-hole, second-round cut, but faced the prospect of playing 28 more holes on Sunday. He was in last place when he announced his withdrawal, trailing 22 strokes behind the tournament’s leader. Woods’ plantar fasciitis previously caused him to withdraw from the unofficial Hero World Challenge event earlier this year, according to ESPN.