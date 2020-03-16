Google COVID-19 Site Crashes, Not Taking Appointments
A website that is being built by a Google sister company to help residents in two California counties schedule coronavirus screening tests crashed Monday and is not accepting any appointments. President Trump on Friday revealed the Alphabet subsidiary Verily Life Sciences project, saying that it will be “very quickly done.” Google, however, asserted in a statement following Trump’s misleading remarks that the “Project Baseline” website was “in the very early stages of development.” The site is intended to be a tool to assist residents of San Mateo and Santa Clara counties schedule a coronavirus test if they believe they are showing symptoms. “Unfortunately we are unable to schedule more appointments at this time,” the statement on the “Project Baseline” website reads. “Appointments will continue to expand through this program as we scale capacity in the near future. Please check back later.”