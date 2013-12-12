Google Execs Got Fuel Discount

CHEAT SHEET
Talk about playing favorites. A report by the inspector general of NASA says top executives from Google saved millions of dollars when they flew their private jets using discounted fuel bought from the federal government, which they were not at liberty to buy. For six years, the executives were only allowed to buy the fuel at a discount for government business, but instead were being allowed to use it for private flights. The inspector general says the situation was due to a government “misunderstanding,” and not misconduct on the part of Google.