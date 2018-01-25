GOP Rep. Barletta Interviewed With Holocaust-Denying Publication

Read it at CNN
Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA) was interviewed by a publication promoting Holocaust denial in 2007, during his time as mayor of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, CNN reported Thursday. Barletta, currently running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has a history of being a hard-liner on immigration and for being an early supporter of President Trump. His “association” with more “extreme elements of the anti-illegal immigration movement” are expected to come into scrutiny as the Republican primary race heats up.