Rep. Duncan Hunter’s Wife Pleads Guilty to Using Campaign Funds for Personal Use

California GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter’s wife pleaded guilty Thursday to “knowingly and willingly” conspiring with her husband to use campaign funds for personal use.

Margaret Hunter, along with her husband, previously pleaded not-guilty to federal charges alleging they stole a quarter-of-a-million dollars in campaign funds to pay for vacations and other personal expenses. She acknowledged that she and the congressman spent more than $10,000 on the campaign credit card for a family vacation to Italy.

“It’s sad that they were able to bludgeon her into submission," the Republican lawmaker said in a statement after his wife changed her plea, though he did not appear in court. “We’ve got some Hillary lawyers there in San Diego. I look forward to going to trial.”