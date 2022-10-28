GOP PAC Throws a Million Bucks at Tight New Hampshire Race
LIFE VEST
As Republican New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc climbs in polls, his financials are having trouble keeping up. A spokesperson for GOP super PAC Sentinel Action Fund told POLITICO it would toss a $1 million investment into the Army brigadier general’s campaign for an ad expected to run on Wednesday slamming Democratic opponent Sen. Maggie Hassan. The PAC spent $300,000 for another ad bashing his Democratic competitor in July on gas prices. “General Don Bolduc will be the senator New Hampshirites need in Washington,” Jessica Anderson, the group’s president, told POLITICO. “His campaign is showing tremendous momentum in the Granite State, and it is time for the whole of the conservative movement to come together and support his bid to unseat Sen. Hassan.”