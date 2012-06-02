Govt. Site Publishes Syria Images

CHEAT SHEET
A website attached to the U.S. State Department published photos Friday that it said showed mass graves dug near the Syrian town of Houla, where more than 100 Syrians were killed last week. The website says that the photos were taken by a commercial satellite and seem to show artillery and military helicopters located near three Syrian towns, including Huola and Homs. Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have responded with brutal force to the 14-month opposition to his reign, claiming more than 10,000 lives according to the United Nations. Bashar Jaafari, Syria’s ambassador to the U.N., reportedly did not have an immediate answer when confronted with the photographs.