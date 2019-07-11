CHEAT SHEET

    WILD WEATHER

    Six Tourists Killed During Freak Hailstorm and Tornadoes in Greece

    Tom Sykes

    SAKIS MITROLIDIS

    Six tourists, including two children, were killed and more than 100 people were injured when violent hailstorms and tornadoes struck a tourist hotspot in northern Greece Wednesday night. The unprecedented summer storm overturned caravans, downed trees and flipped cars in Halkidiki, south of the popular resort city of Thessaloniki. A medical centre in the region treated over 60 people for injuries, including fractures, and a state of emergency was declared for the region. Meteorologist Klearxos Marousakis described the 20 minute storm as “extremely unusual” noting that temperatures had soared to around 37C (98.6F) in previous days.

