Green Day Rocker Billie Joe Armstrong ‘Renounces’ Citizenship During London Show

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said on Friday he would renounce his U.S. citizenship after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Armstrong shouted “Fuck America” during his London show, saying he couldn’t bother going back to the U.S. “I'm fucking coming here,” the American Idiot rocker told the crowd, according to the Daily Mail, “There’s just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country.” He started his next show on Saturday with the aforementioned Idiot, preceding the song with an ode to SCOTUS. “Fuck the Supreme Court of America,” he shouted. Armstrong has repeatedly been vocal about his political allegiances, publicly supporting President Joe Biden during the 2020 election.