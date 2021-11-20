Connecticut Police Arrest Mom 35 Years After Baby’s Murder
NEVER TOO LATE
Police in Greenwich, Connecticut, have arrested the mother of a baby whose body was found at the bottom of a garbage truck more than three decades ago. Janita Philips, 62, turned herself in to police after the investigation pointed to her as the culprit in the May 1986 killing. The case was initially closed before being reopened in 2019 after new DNA technology allowed for further testing. “We are grateful that justice is finally being obtained for this infant child of our community,” Deputy Police Chief Robert Berry said in a statement, according to the New York Daily News. “The investigation of his tragic death has taken many long years, but he has always been remembered and we hope this conclusion will bring him peace and recognition.”