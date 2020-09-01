Gucci Mane, Foogiano Named in Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Concert Shooting
POOR SECURITY
A representative for Mykala Bell, one of two people shot and killed at Greenville’s Lavish Lounge in July, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging negligence by more than a dozen defendants, including rappers Gucci Mane and Foogiano. At the July 5 summer concert featuring Foogiano, violence broke out, resulting in 10 people being shot and two killed. Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, was listed as a promoter for the event, though it is unclear if he was actually present the night of the shooting. The lawsuit states Foogiano, whose real name is Kwame Brown, and his entourage were not searched or patted down before entering the club, allowing “dangerous people” into the club with weapons. It accuses the plaintiffs, which includes the Lavish Lounge owner, of “failing to provide adequate security” to concertgoers. Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, an associate of Foogiano’s, was arrested and charged days after the shooting.