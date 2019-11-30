Read it at Reuters
Dutch authorities arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a Black Friday knife attack in The Hague that injured three teens, police said Saturday. Officials said there was no indication of a terrorist motive for the attack in the busy shopping area known as Grote Marktstraat, but have not ruled out the possibility. Authorities described the suspect as “not having any fixed home or place to stay.” He was taken in for questioning but no further details were released. The three victims include a 13-year-old and two 15 year old. Police say they appear to be chosen at random. They were released from the hospital Friday. The stabbing came hours after a knife attack in London that killed two, but authorities have not found any links between the two.