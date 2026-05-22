Harry Styles Reveals Odd Song He Lost His Virginity to

Thora Birch casually came out as bisexual while celebrating one of West Hollywood’s most iconic LGBTQ hotspots. The former child star made the revelation on Wednesday during the 35th-anniversary celebration of The Abbey, while speaking with Us Weekly. Growing up in West Hollywood, Thora Birch, 44, was already deeply tied to The Abbey long before Wednesday night’s celebration. A representative for the actress told Us Weekly the historic gay bar had “always felt like home” to Birch. “As a hometown girl, I’m always here to show my support for the community, which shaped so much of who I am and my identity as well, being a bi person,” Birch said at the event. Birch—who has been married to film producer Michael Benton Adler since 2018—also encouraged people to lean on their communities during difficult political moments. “Find your community where you can, and stand with them and stick with them,” she said. The actress also teased the possibility of revisiting some of her most beloved roles, including Dani from Hocus Pocus and Enid from Ghost World, though she admitted part of her enjoys leaving the characters frozen in time.
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- 1‘Hocus Pocus’ Actress Comes Out as Bisexual NOW AND THENThe former child star married her husband in 2018.
- 2Harry Styles Reveals Odd Song He Lost His Virginity toFOOT IN MOUTHHarry Styles didn’t shy away from his sex life when presenting an award.
Partner updateAD BY QVCSave Big on These Summer Cookware Essentials From QVCHOT DEALSMake sure you’re ready for summer entertaining with these cookware picks from QVC.
- 3Cops Believe Missing ‘Virgin River’ Actor Has Been MurderedMURDER IN A SMALL TOWNThe “Murder in a Small Town” actor was last seen on May 15 at his home in Lions Bay, a community of about 2,000 people.
- 4Buffalo That Looks Like Trump Goes ViralFAKE MOOS?The albino buffalo was nicknamed “Donald Trump” because of its extraordinary tuft of golden hair.
Shop with ScoutedScore $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds DREAMY DEALSThe viral earbuds are a game-changer for couples on different sleep schedules (and those with a snoring partner).
- 5Comedian Nearly Crushed to Death After Freak Fridge AccidentNOT JOKINGLaura Clery’s “biggest fear” as a single mom came true after a freak accident left her seriously injured.
- 6Tourist Plunges to His Death at Wonder of the World SiteTRAGIC FALLThe man fell while on a guided tour of the Inca Trail in Peru.
- 7NASCAR Legend Gave Haunting Interview Days Before His DeathFINISH LINEKyle Busch was pulled from a race last Thursday, before he was hospitalized.
- 8More Than 30 Kids Fall Sick After Eating Field Trip Snacks‘PRETTY SCARY’The children began vomiting shortly after eating food at a movie theater.
Shop with ScoutedScore 45% Off Sex Toys for Couples During Adam & Eve’s SaleSTAY INAdam & Eve proves the best long weekend plans don’t require a reservation.
- 9American Tourist Violently Ill After Making Foolish MistakeTHIRST TRAPA mountain rescue team had to be called to assess the situation.
- 10Police Called to Break Up Wild A-List PartyIT'S ALL OVER NOWJosh O’Connor, Dakota Johnson, and Mick Jagger were among the guests told to tone it down.
Harry Styles Reveals Odd Song He Lost His Virginity to
Harry Styles made a wildly candid confession while honoring Radiohead at the Ivor Novello Awards on Thursday. The former One Direction star was presenting frontman Thom Yorke with the Academy Fellowship award when he stunned the crowd by declaring he lost his virginity to the band’s 1996 song “Talk Show Host.” But Styles, 32, quickly realized the statement needed a little editing. “I lost my virginity to the intro of ‘Talk Show Host,’” he clarified, stating it wasn’t the entirety of the band’s four-minute-and-42-second song but only the 10-second opening instrumental. Styles also reflected on discovering Radiohead while growing up, recalling how he absorbed the band’s music through the floorboards from his older sister’s bedroom while doing homework downstairs. He credited his uncle Michael with introducing the family to the group’s catalog, which makes sense given “Talk Show Host” was released when Styles was only two years old. The “As It Was” singer said he “found them again at parties [and] in treasured moments alone.” The singer, who has been linked to multiple high-profile stars, including Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and Nicole Scherzinger, is now reportedly engaged to Zoë Kravitz, 37, after a nine-month romance, according to Page Six.
A great summer party comes down to three things: good food, cold drinks, and a host who is prepared. Whether you’re having a small get-together or a huge hangout, these picks from QVC have got you covered.
Burgers, hot dogs, vegetables—the Elite Gourmet electric grill handles whatever you’re cooking. The 14-inch nonstick grilling surface gives you plenty of room to work, five adjustable settings ensure precise temperature control, and cool-touch handles and base mean you don’t get burned. Cleaning up is a breeze too. Just wipe it down with a damp sponge.
No one likes warm beer. The Ninja FrostVault is a wheeled cooler that keeps ice frozen for days and holds up to 48 cans—more than enough to keep the party going. The real standout is the Dry Zone drawer: it’s a separate compartment that keeps food cool and dry—ideal for picnics, beach days, and camping trips.
This cast iron saucepan and skillet will be working overtime this summer. The skillet handles everything from seared salmon to charred corn, while the saucepan is built for crowd-friendly sides like baked beans, pasta salad, or mac and cheese. The real highlight? The skillet doubles as a lid for the saucepan. That’s the kind of versatility that justifies the cabinet space.
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The disappearance of Stewart McLean has taken a grim turn after Canadian authorities escalated the case into a homicide investigation. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced the development Thursday, just days after asking the public for help locating the 45-year-old actor, who was last seen on May 15 at his home in Lions Bay, British Columbia. The search was initially led by Lions Bay Search and Rescue before the case was handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation and, through investigative efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was the victim of a homicide,” officials said in a press release. Authorities said the RCMP, IHIT, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service are now working together as the investigation intensifies. The actor frequently worked in the Vancouver production scene, roughly 45 minutes away from where he was last seen before his disappearance. McLean was best known for appearances in Virgin River, Arrow, Murder in a Small Town, and Happy Face.
A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh has gone viral after social media users compared its flowing blond mane to President Donald Trump’s golden locks. Crowds flocked to see the animal ahead of Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” which falls next week. The buffalo is currently kept in Paikpara, Narayanganj. It was nicknamed “Donald Trump” because its golden mane produced what some visitors described as a striking resemblance to the U.S. president. Owner Ziauddin Mridha said the buffalo was purchased from a cattle market in Rajshahi about 10 months ago, according to NDTV. “My younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head,” Mridha said. “It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked.” Mridha added that the buffalo had already been sold. Visitors told Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo that they first learned about the animal through viral clips shared online. “When I saw his pictures on Facebook, he looked exactly like Donald Trump,” one woman said. “His facial structure and even hairstyle match that of Trump.”
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Whether your sleep partner is a chronic snorer or you simply need to listen to a podcast or an audiobook to fall asleep, Ozlo’s viral Sleepbuds are here to help. Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer—all without disturbing your partner who has an earlier bedtime than you. Unlike standard earplugs and most sleep devices that simply block out background noise, Ozlo’s innovative Sleepbuds use biometric sleep-sensing technology to detect when you’ve drifted off and automatically switch your podcast, audiobook, or music to a calming sleepscape.
Designed with an ultra-comfortable, side-sleeper-friendly fit, the Sleepbuds are made to stay in all night without causing discomfort. They’re also equipped with a built-in private in-ear alarm—a game-changing feature for couples with different schedules and those who struggle to avoid hitting snooze countless times each morning. For a limited time, they’re $100 off with the code MDAY100.
Comedian Laura Clery says she feared she was going to die after a 600-pound refrigerator toppled onto her while she was home alone with her two young children. The 39-year-old described the ordeal on Instagram as the “most terrifying night of my life as a single mom,” revealing the appliance pinned her against a counter and left her hospitalized with serious injuries. Clery said she was home with her children, seven-year-old Alfie and five-year-old Poppy, when the refrigerator suddenly “slammed” into her. “I couldn’t move, couldn’t breathe right,” she wrote. “I could feel myself losing consciousness.” The influencer—who shares her children with ex-husband Stephen Hilton—said she was only able to call 911 because her phone happened to be in her pocket. Clery joked that while she was pinned under the fridge, she thought to herself, “This is the dumbest way anyone has ever died.” She also shared photos from the aftermath, including images of herself strapped into a neck brace and lying on a hospital gurney hooked up to IVs. Speaking on her Patreon, the comedian said the terrifying incident deeply rattled her children, recalling that Alfie “ran outside” in panic while her daughter cried as firefighters worked to free her from beneath the refrigerator.
An Australian tourist died after a horrific fall while hiking Peru’s famed Inca Trail, authorities said. Matthew Cameron Paton, a 52-year-old police officer from Victoria, Australia, was trekking the trail Wednesday with a tour group and guide when he reportedly fell through a broken railing along a steep section of the route and plunged roughly 1,000 feet, according to the BBC. Members of Peru’s high mountain rescue unit located Paton’s body on Thursday near the “50 Gradas” part of the trail after he was reported missing. Cusco Police Region chief Virgilio Velasquez said that investigators believe Paton tripped while crossing a wooden bridge and attempted to grab onto the railing before it gave way. “Unfortunately, he fell down the ravine,” Velasquez said. Paton’s devastated family said the Peru trip to Machu Picchu, one of the seven Natural Wonders of the World, had been a longtime dream and described themselves as “shattered” by the tragedy. He leaves behind his wife of 31 years and three children. According to the BBC, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade will provide consular assistance to the family as authorities continue investigating the fatal fall.
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch gave a haunting interview just days before he died at 41. Speaking moments after winning the Ecosave 200 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Denver Motor Speedway Friday, May 15, Busch said: “You never know when the last one is.” He died on Thursday from a mystery illness. His last post on X was equally as heartbreaking. “Happy Birthday @brextonbusch!!!” Busch wrote, addressed to his 11-year-old son. “Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be! You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!” He also made foreboding remarks during a race at Watkins Glen International on May 10. “Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He’s the kindred doctor, guy. Tell him I need him after the race, please,” Busch said. “I’m gonna need a shot.” Less than a week later, he told journalists that he still had a lingering illness. “I’m still not great,” he said. “The cough was pretty substantial last week.” His family released a statement after he was pulled from the Coca-Cola 600 field last Thursday, saying he “experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization.”
More than 30 elementary school students in South Carolina reportedly became sick after eating snacks during a movie theater field trip. The students from Eugene Sires Elementary School began vomiting on Monday shortly after consuming food from the Cinemark theater in Summerville, according to local outlets WCSC, WCIV, and WRDW. WCSC reported that as many as 36 children fell ill, while WCIV and WRDW placed the number at 32. Around 180 students attended the trip, WCSC reported. The teacher chaperone immediately alerted school administrators, and district nursing staff responded quickly. Several students received treatment from EMS personnel and the school nurse upon their return to campus. “Student safety and care remain among our highest priorities,” the school district said in a message to parents reported by WCIV. Ashley Williams, whose daughter became ill, told WCSC the incident was “pretty scary”. She said she received a call saying poison control and EMS had been contacted because multiple students fell ill. The South Carolina Department of Public Health confirmed an investigation has been launched into the matter. Cinemark reportedly received an A rating during its most recent health inspection in February 2025.
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Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up. Adam & Eve—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, the sexual wellness e-tailer is offering 45 percent off two items (plus free, discreet shipping) with the code DOUBLE45 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our editors’ favorite finds.
Whether you’re a new couple or have been together for years, this game is designed to draw you two closer, one question, fantasy, or dare at a time. Every lap around the board raises the stakes a little more.
Like in golf or tennis, the best shots require the right angle. The Dame Pillow looks like an ordinary throw pillow, but it’s precisely angled for deeper penetration and enhanced stimulation of erogenous zones. Its firm foam core provides support and comfort in a wide range of positions.
The We-Vibe Jive 2 is a posable vibrator that bends to fit you or your partner’s body just right. The enlarged tip targets the G-Spot directly, offering 10 vibration intensities. Download the companion app for hands-free fun in and outside the bedroom.
An American man required urgent medical care after drinking water from a river along the Scottish West Highland Way trail, leaving him vomiting throughout the night. A mountain rescue team was called by Police Scotland at around 12:43 pm on Tuesday to assist the man, who the team said in a Facebook post had been “vomiting since yesterday evening and was unable to walk.” He was assessed before being transported back to the point where he was picked up. Lomond Mountain Rescue Team noted that this was the second incident in the past week in which contaminated water may have led to illness. The BBC reported that a German man had also been taken to a hospital after drinking water from what was believed to be a stream near Conic Hill. “That area, where the West Highland Way passes through, is agricultural land where livestock can be found,” Lomond Mountain Rescue team leader David Dodson told the BBC. “Please bear in mind that filtering alone may not guarantee safety,” the rescue team wrote in a Facebook statement, advising visitors and locals to drink water from known sources or bottled water.
Police had to intervene in a party attended by a host of stars, including Mick Jagger, after receiving a noise complaint. The Rolling Stones singer was enjoying a wrap party for the movie, Three Incestuous Sisters, on the Italian island of Stromboli when the celebrations were cut short by local police. Jagger and his co-stars–Josh O’Connor, Dakota Johnson, and Jessie Buckley–were said to have greeted the police’s arrival with “perplexity mixed with hilarity.” It is believed the mayor of a nearby island was the one who called the police after complaining about the noise. The 82-year-old veteran singer is playing a lighthouse keeper and the father of Connor’s character in the adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s graphic novel of the same name. The stacked cast also includes Saoirse Ronan and Isabella Rossellini. After the police shut down the festivities, Jagger left Stromboli the following day by private helicopter. The island’s head of tourism blasted the nearby mayor for calling the police. “One would have expected a welcome to the guests, or at least a greeting and a thank you for their crucial contribution to the Aeolian economy and their visibility. Our islands live off tourism,” said Rosa Olivia.