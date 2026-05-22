Comedian Nearly Crushed to Death After Freak Fridge Accident
Comedian Laura Clery says she feared she was going to die after a 600-pound refrigerator toppled onto her while she was home alone with her two young children. The 39-year-old described the ordeal on Instagram as the “most terrifying night of my life as a single mom,” revealing the appliance pinned her against a counter and left her hospitalized with serious injuries. Clery said she was home with her children, seven-year-old Alfie and five-year-old Poppy, when the refrigerator suddenly “slammed” into her. “I couldn’t move, couldn’t breathe right,” she wrote. “I could feel myself losing consciousness.” The influencer—who shares her children with ex-husband Stephen Hilton—said she was only able to call 911 because her phone happened to be in her pocket. Clery joked that while she was pinned under the fridge, she thought to herself, “This is the dumbest way anyone has ever died.” She also shared photos from the aftermath, including images of herself strapped into a neck brace and lying on a hospital gurney hooked up to IVs. Speaking on her Patreon, the comedian said the terrifying incident deeply rattled her children, recalling that Alfie “ran outside” in panic while her daughter cried as firefighters worked to free her from beneath the refrigerator.