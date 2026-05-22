Ricky Martin Flees After Fan Sprays Tear Gas at Stage

A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh has gone viral after social media users compared its flowing blond mane to President Donald Trump’s golden locks. Crowds flocked to see the animal ahead of Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” which falls next week. The buffalo is currently kept in Paikpara, Narayanganj. It was nicknamed “Donald Trump” because its golden mane produced what some visitors described as a striking resemblance to the U.S. president. Owner Ziauddin Mridha said the buffalo was purchased from a cattle market in Rajshahi about 10 months ago, according to NDTV. “My younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head,” Mridha said. “It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked.” Mridha added that the buffalo had already been sold. Visitors told Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo that they first learned about the animal through viral clips shared online. “When I saw his pictures on Facebook, he looked exactly like Donald Trump,” one woman said. “His facial structure and even hairstyle match that of Trump.”
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- 1Buffalo That Looks Like Trump Goes ViralFAKE MOOS?The albino buffalo was nicknamed “Donald Trump” because of its extraordinary tuft of golden hair.
- 2Ricky Martin Flees After Fan Sprays Tear Gas at StageCHAOTIC SCENESThe singer attacked in Montenegro.
Shop with ScoutedScore 45% Off Sex Toys for Couples During Adam & Eve’s SaleSTAY INAdam & Eve proves the best long weekend plans don’t require a reservation.
- 3Prince Andrew Probed by Cops Over ‘Sex Offenses’ROYAL SCANDALPolice think there could be more ties between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein.
- 4Rowdy Passenger Tries to Open Plane Door at 36,000 FeetTHWARTED ESCAPEThe pilot was forced to make an emergency landing so that the brawler could be removed.
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- 5Record Number of Climbers Overload Everest’s ‘Death Zone’PEAKINGHundreds of climbers flocked to the mountain after a path was cleared on May 13.
- 6NASCAR Legend, 41, Dies After ‘Severe Illness’SPORTS STAR GONEBusch is among the sport’s most decorated drivers.
- 7NBC News Anchor Welcomes Second Child'BLESSED'The couple also shares a 3-year-old daughter named Lana.
- 8‘Sex and the City’ Star Resurfaces With Bizarre Message‘IT WAS TIME’He was last seen three years ago on Season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars.”
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- 9Former Disney Child Star Resurfaces on Game ShowSURPRISE RETURNViewers were shocked to see their old favorite character back on their TV screens.
- 10Judge Makes Shock Ruling in Case of Boy, 6, Who Shot Teacher‘NOT A CRIME’Prosecution argued the former assistant principal received multiple warnings before the shooting.
Ricky Martin Flees After Fan Sprays Tear Gas at Stage
Ricky Martin fled the stage after a fan allegedly sprayed tear gas toward him during a concert in Montenegro on Thursday night, briefly throwing the venue into chaos. The 54-year-old Puerto Rican singer was kicking off the European leg of his Ricky Martin Live tour when “an individual discharged tear gas toward the stage,” his publicist, Róndine Alcalá, said in a statement. The incident caused an “abrupt interruption of the show as audience members moved away from the area and received assistance,” according to Alcalá. Martin and his team immediately exited the stage as a “precautionary measure” while security personnel and local authorities responded. Although members of Martin’s team reportedly advised against continuing the concert, the singer ultimately returned to the stage after authorities confirmed that “the situation was under control and that attendees could safely return.” “Ricky Martin and his team are safe and grateful for the support and concern received following tonight’s events in Montenegro,” Alcalá wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying her statement. She added that the Ricky Martin Live tour will continue as scheduled across Europe and other international stops.
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Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up. Adam & Eve—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, the sexual wellness e-tailer is offering 45 percent off two items (plus free, discreet shipping) with the code DOUBLE45 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our editors’ favorite finds.
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The disgraced former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is under investigation for alleged sex crimes. British police are reportedly probing claims that a woman was taken to Mountbatten-Windsor’s Windsor home for “sexual purposes,” according to Sky News. Police are also looking into claims that Jeffrey Epstein, the late pedophile and friend of the former British royal, sent a woman to the U.K. to meet with Mountbatten-Windsor for a sexual encounter. Mountbatten-Windsor was previously arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to Epstein on his 66th birthday in February. Police are investigating allegations that King Charles’ brother passed on sensitive government documents and other information to Epstein. Police are also appealing for other potential victims to come forward with any information they may have about Mountbatten-Windsor as part of the sprawling probe. “People mistakenly think we are looking at finance-based crime, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” a source told Sky News. “Misconduct in public office covers many others, including sex offenses, fraud, corruption, perverting the course of justice, and others.” Mountbatten-Windsor has denied all allegations against him.
Law enforcement escorted a passenger off a United Airlines flight after the person attempted to open the plane’s door at 36,000 feet and then got into a mid-air brawl. The Boeing 737 MAX left Newark Liberty International on Thursday night en route to Guatemala City, but was forced to make an emergency landing at Washington Dulles. Audio of an exchange with air traffic controllers at Dulles captures the pilot explaining that the passenger had tried to open the door and then assaulted another person traveling on the plane. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the incident and said the six-year-old plane was met at Dulles “by law enforcement to address an unruly passenger.” They added that “the flight was canceled,” and that a replacement had been scheduled for Friday morning, with passengers provided overnight accommodation in the meantime. It’s the second such incident to have unfolded on a United Airlines flight this month, after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant and tried to enter the cockpit as one of the carrier’s planes was landing at Newark.
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Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.
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A record-high number of climbers successfully scaled the world’s highest peak, breaking the previous record set in 2019. On Wednesday, 274 climbers summited Mount Everest in Nepal, breaking the previous single-day record of 223 from May 22, 2019. Long waiting lists and good weather contributed to the high number of climbers this season, which runs from late April to the end of May. Nepal issued nearly 500 climbing permits this year. After a giant ice block blocked the route in April, a path was cleared on May 13, allowing the many waiting climbers to finally attempt the summit. Low oxygen levels in the mountain’s “death zone,” which refers to altitudes above 26,247 feet, require climbers to carry oxygen tanks to keep breathing. An ascent of the mountain with extra oxygen tanks carried on the backs of sherpas can cost between $70,000 and $96,000 per person. Accidents in the death zone are not uncommon, and overcrowding on the trail can increase the risk of death.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has died at age 41 following a severe illness. “We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers,” NASCAR, Busch’s race team, and his family announced in a joint statement on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a post on Busch’s X account said he was being treated for a “severe illness” and would have to miss this weekend’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Busch seemed to be ill during a race two weeks ago, The Athletic reported, and last week told the outlet that he was “still not great,” citing a cough. In the joint statement, Busch was described as “a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.” The decorated driver “was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.” Busch, who began racing professionally in 2003, won 234 NASCAR national series races—the most all-time. He is survived by wife Samantha, 11-year-old son Brexton, and 4-year-old daughter Lennix.
NBC News Daily co-anchor Morgan Radford welcomed her second child on Wednesday with her husband, David Williams. “My birth was exceptional,” Radford told People. The news anchor shared that she was surrounded by family in Atlanta when she gave birth to her baby girl, Marcelena Adelola “Lola” Radford William. The couple named their daughter, Marcelena, after a Spanish Jewish ancestor on her father’s side of the family. “Amazingly, Marcelena was also born on Cuban Independence Day from Spain,” Radford noted about their shared May 20 birthdate. Her daughter’s middle name means “the crown brings honor and wealth” in Yoruba, the language her husband’s Nigerian father speaks. The couple also shares a 3-year-old daughter named Lana. “I am feeling better than ever! My family is so thrilled to have little Lola in our lives —none more so than her 3-year-old big sister Lana,” Radford said, adding, “This day is a core memory that will be etched into my brain — and heart — forever. I feel overwhelmingly blessed.”
Sex and the City star Jason Lewis resurfaced after three years out of the spotlight with a cryptic message to fans. “I went quiet,” Lewis said in a Wednesday Instagram post. “Not because I have nothing to say, but because I had something to do.” In the video, Lewis, who played Samantha Jones’ boyfriend, Smith Jerrod, is seen walking on a tropical beach as he continues with more enigmatic statements. “The kind of creative work that doesn’t leave room for much else, and I made my peace with that. It’s the kind of work that needs to find its people, though,” the 54-year-old added. Lewis did not specify what kind of creative work he has been doing, but said he’s far enough along in the project to feel comfortable sharing what he’s been doing. “More to come,” he concluded the brief clip. Lewis was last in the public eye three years ago, when he competed in Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and was eliminated in the first round.
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Whether your sleep partner is a chronic snorer or you simply need to listen to a podcast or an audiobook to fall asleep, Ozlo’s viral Sleepbuds are here to help. Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer—all without disturbing your partner who has an earlier bedtime than you. Unlike standard earplugs and most sleep devices that simply block out background noise, Ozlo’s innovative Sleepbuds use biometric sleep-sensing technology to detect when you’ve drifted off and automatically switch your podcast, audiobook, or music to a calming sleepscape.
Designed with an ultra-comfortable, side-sleeper-friendly fit, the Sleepbuds are made to stay in all night without causing discomfort. They’re also equipped with a built-in private in-ear alarm—a game-changing feature for couples with different schedules and those who struggle to avoid hitting snooze countless times each morning. For a limited time, they’re $100 off with the code MDAY100.
A star from the hit children’s TV show Even Stevens made a surprise appearance on the Fox game show The Floor after years out of the spotlight. Steven Anthony Lawrence, 35, played Bernard “Beans” Aranguren in the 2000s show and the later movie. Viewers were shocked to see their old favorite character back on their TV screens. One viewer encouraged his gameplay, commenting, “COME ON STEVEN.” The game show, hosted by Rob Lowe, features contestants competing in trivia while standing on a lit-up grid floor, where they can duel those next to them. Unfortunately for Lawrence, he couldn’t come up with the game’s final clue, running out of time and missing out on the $250,000 jackpot. Lawrence also appeared in many other well-known movies and shows, including The Amanda Show, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, and Cheaper By The Dozen.
A Virginia judge abruptly tossed out criminal charges on Thursday against the assistant principal accused of failing to stop the 2023 elementary school shooting carried out by a six-year-old student. Ebony Parker, who previously worked at Richneck Elementary School, had been facing eight counts of child neglect tied to the shooting that left teacher Abigail Zwerner wounded in the hand and chest. The dismissal came mid-trial just minutes before Parker’s defense team was set to begin presenting evidence. Judge Rebecca Robinson ruled Parker’s alleged failure to act after reports that the boy may have brought a gun to school “is not a crime” under current Virginia law. Robinson also argued there was “no precedent” supporting the prosecution’s legal theory and suggested any expansion of liability would ultimately have to come from state lawmakers. The boy’s mother, Deja Taylor, is serving nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to child neglect and gun charges tied to the 9mm handgun her son took from her purse. Prosecutors argued Parker ignored multiple warnings about the child potentially carrying a weapon that day. Defense attorneys countered that Parker acted based on the limited information available at the time and “didn’t believe there was a weapon.”