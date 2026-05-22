Royalist

Prince Andrew Probed by Cops Over ‘Sex Offenses’

ROYAL SCANDAL

Police think there could be more ties between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein.

Ewan Palmer
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station on a vehicle, on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after the U.S. Justice Department released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Aylsham, Britain, February 19, 2026.
Phil Noble/Reuters

The disgraced former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is under investigation for alleged sex crimes. British police are reportedly probing claims that a woman was taken to Mountbatten-Windsor’s Windsor home for “sexual purposes,” according to Sky News. Police are also looking into claims that Jeffrey Epstein, the late pedophile and friend of the former British royal, sent a woman to the U.K. to meet with Mountbatten-Windsor for a sexual encounter. Mountbatten-Windsor was previously arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to Epstein on his 66th birthday in February. Police are investigating allegations that King Charles’ brother passed on sensitive government documents and other information to Epstein. Police are also appealing for other potential victims to come forward with any information they may have about Mountbatten-Windsor as part of the sprawling probe. “People mistakenly think we are looking at finance-based crime, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” a source told Sky News. “Misconduct in public office covers many others, including sex offenses, fraud, corruption, perverting the course of justice, and others.” Mountbatten-Windsor has denied all allegations against him.

Read it at Sky News
Ewan Palmer

Ewan Palmer

Reporter

ewan.palmer@thedailybeast.com

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