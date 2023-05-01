Harvey Weinstein Hires Lawyer Who Got Bill Cosby’s Rape Conviction Overturned
FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES
A new legal team retained by Harvey Weinstein to handle the appeal of Los Angeles conviction for rape and sexual assault includes the attorney who successfully overturned Bill Cosby’s own sex crimes conviction, according to Variety. Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence in New York, was sentenced to 16 years by a California jury earlier this year. He has hired Michael Freeman and Jennifer Bonjean as his lead legal counsel in the West Coast case. Bonjean convinced the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to release Cosby from prison in 2021 after he’d served three years of a 10-year sentence for sexual assault. She also boasts a roster of other disgraced celebrity clients, including R. Kelly, whom she represented during his criminal trial in Chicago, and NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere. In a statement, a Weinstein spokesperson said that Bonjean understood “the environment in which we exist now,” and planned on exposing “how the proverbial deck was stacked in advance against Weinstein.”