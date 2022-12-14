‘Heartbroken’ Ellen Says DJ tWitch Was ‘My Family’
‘I LOVED HIM’
Ellen DeGeneres tweeted she’s “heartbroken” following the news that Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who served as a DJ for her talk show, died in an apparent suicide. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart,” she tweeted. “I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss began DJing on the show in 2014 and became a regular staple, dancing and pumping up the audience, before working his way up as an executive producer. He remained a pivotal part of the show until its end earlier this year.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.