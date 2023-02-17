Helicopter Shooters Set to Gun Down Feral Cows in New Mexico

CHEAT SHEET
Feral cows in New Mexico will be hunted down by a shooter in a helicopter next week as part of a plan to protect a designated wilderness area. U.S. Forest Service managers approved the kill order after the Gila National Forest came under pressure to protect the Gila Wilderness from an estimated 150 cattle causing damage to streams and rivers with their hooves and mouths. Some ranchers consider the killer chopper plan to be animal cruelty and have expressed concern about what will happen when the carcasses are left to rot. Shooters will spend four days starting next Thursday searching for the animals from the air.