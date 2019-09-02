CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
HORROR TRIP
Six Dead After Flash Floods Sweep Away Tour Group in Kenya's Hell's Gate
Read it at CNN
Six members of a tour group were killed after being swept away by flash flooding in a national park in Kenya. The incident at Hell's Gate National Park on Sunday killed five Kenyans, a local tour guide and one foreign national. “Six bodies of the flash flood victims have been recovered, leaving one tourist missing. The search and rescue operation continues as we reach out to next of kin to share details of sad incident and plan together next course of action,” said Kenya's Wildlife Service in a statement. The missing and dead were part of a 13-strong group. Hell's Gate is a famous hiking and cycling spot and its spectacular scenery inspired The Lion King.