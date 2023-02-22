Massachusetts Daycare Worker Charged for Taping Toddler’s Mouth Shut
DISTURBING
A Massachusetts daycare worker has been criminally charged after allegedly taping the mouth of a 2-year-old shut. When Nyasia Holmes arrived to pick up her daughter from Here We Grow Daycare last Wednesday, 26-year-old employee Amy Li admitted that she taped the child’s mouth because she was screaming, according to Holmes, who told Boston 25 News she felt Li was trying to “cover her tracks.” Another employee witnessed the event and reported it to the daycare’s director, and Holmes believes it wasn’t a one-0ff. Holmes reported the behavior to Randolph Police and the Department of Children and Families. Li was subsequently charged with reckless endangerment of a child, as well as assault and battery. Holmes said she arranged a meeting with the daycare and Li but said she still felt at a loss for answers. “I’m very angry because she exposed my child to that type of torture,” she told Boston 25. “I will get justice for my child.”