Hiker, 70, Found Alive After 11 Days Lost in Wilderness

A 70-year-old father was found after being lost for over a week on a remote island. Craig Berg was injured and hypothermic when Michigan State Police troopers and backpackers caught sight of him on September 12 on Isle Royale in Lake Superior. A helicopter hoisted him up, took him to an airport about 140 miles away, and then to a local hospital. Desperate to see his father after a distressing week, Evan Berg spoke to him over the phone while driving 455 miles to the hospital. “I yelled at the top of my lungs, ‘He’s alive!’ People looked at me, and oh, man, it was a wonderful feeling,” Evan said about hearing the good news via text from his stepmother. “We’re just so grateful, and we couldn’t be more happy and relieved.” Berg’s family said he embarked on a solo hiking trip on Aug. 27 and was expected to begin his return Sept. 5, but he didn’t check into his hotel or board the ferry home. Evan said his dad was found in “rough shape” when he was saved, but well enough to ask for food and water and to joke about writing a book about the experience.
#News — Today, a #USCG AIRSTA Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk crew rescued a 70-year-old man from Isle Royale, Michigan.
Mel Ismail, 56, a firefighter and father, had his foot ripped off by a shark at the popular Glenfield Beach in Geraldton, Australia. Teenagers used a surfboard rope to create a makeshift tourniquet, saving Ismail’s life. Another surfer who spotted the father in distress in the water swam him back to shore. The surfer is in “serious but stable condition,” Australian broadcaster ABC reported. Ismail’s damaged surfboard is undergoing testing to establish the species of shark. Authorities closed a large section of the beach after the horrific incident. “To ensure community safety, all recreational water users are advised to avoid the area as the shark may still be in the vicinity,” the City of Greater Geraldton said in a statement. Shadow Fisheries Minister Kirrilee Warr, who is a Member of Parliament representing the area, said, “I do understand the victim is a well-known surfer amongst the community.” Scientists in Australia say that warming seas and increasingly crowded waters are changing where sharks migrate, possibly leading to more common shark attacks.
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Fashion Designer Behind Cher’s Iconic Looks Dies at 87
Legendary costume fashion designer Bob Mackie, known for his sequined, show-stopping looks, has died at the age of 87. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today,” a statement on his Instagram read on Monday. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.” Mackie was best known for his decades-long collaboration with Cher, but he also designed for Barbra Streisand, Carol Burnett, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Bernadette Peters, Bette Midler, Mitzi Gaynor, Liza Minnelli, Elton John and RuPaul. Among his most famous creations was Cher’s iconic 1986 Oscars ensemble, which paired a towering black feathered headdress with a jewel-encrusted two-piece outfit. “I started it all, I’m afraid,” Mackie said of Cher’s risqué outfits in an interview with the Archive of American Television. He is survived by his longtime partner Ray Aghayan, one granddaughter, and two great-granddaughters.
The White House has hit out at an independent journalist who dared to report on a “blonde Trump flunkie” who tried to keep the press away from Donald Trump on a trip to Ireland.
Journalist Aaron Rupar first triggered officials when he pointed out that the 80-year-old president had taken 35-year-old assistant Natalie Harp with him on his trip to Europe.
The White House’s Rapid Response 47 account called Rupar a “sick, deluded freak” who posts “creepy things” from behind his keyboard, apparently for mentioning Harp and using the hashtag #TravelWithNatalie.
On Sunday, Rupar shared a video of a blonde White House staffer trying to get reporters away from the president as he talked with his family, including sons Eric and Don Jr. and their wives and children, before he boarded Air Force One.
The woman can be heard repeatedly saying “Thank you press, thank you press,” as she attempted to stop photographers capturing the interaction, becoming more insistent.
Rupar captioned a video of the incident, “another blonde Trump flunkie starts literally shoving photographers away from Trump.”
That saw the Rapid Response account clap back on X, without explaining why the photographers were being blocked after Trump had just spoken to reporters gathered at the airport in Ireland, but attacking Rupar again.
“This is a press wrangler doing her job — and doing it well. Aaron, meanwhile, is gutter trash (in his 40s) who spends his days hiding behind his keyboard and making disturbing comments about women doing their jobs. Truly a sick freak!”
The journalist shared their response, but added, “For the second straight day, the White House’s taxpayer-funded incitement account is attacking me and oddly mentioning I’m in my 40s (which I know makes me way too old for the president) When they do this it results in a flood of harassing and threatening messages, which of course is the point.”
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.
Rupar’s comments were filled with abuse from MAGA supporters, but also messages respecting his work.
“Republicans appear to be all in on cancelling freedom of speech,” one person noted, another said “Oh wait, `quiet Piggy’ and degradation of a multitude of other females is acceptable?”
One MAGA account actually told the White House, “How about instead of pointless internet beef... you guys try to put gas under $3.50 again.”
Ironically, the White House calling out a woman being criticized for doing her job follows their silence over Trump’s disturbing interaction with ABC reporter Rachel Scott last Thursday.
Scott, 33, asked Trump, 80, about his $1.35 trillion election bribe as he was flying out of Dallas after his two-day Republican midterm convention.
When she attempted a follow-up question, Trump moved in close to Scott and said, “Not you! Hey!” and then barked loudly at her, “Not you!”
The senior president has a history of verbally attacking female journalists. Last November, he snapped “Quiet, piggy!” at Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey aboard Air Force One after she asked him about the Jeffrey Epstein files.
In the same month, he called CBS News’ correspondent Nancy Cordes a “stupid person.” In June he called out CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for not smiling when she was questioning him about the Epstein files during a White House press conference.
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Cheetah Chrome, guitarist of the bands Dead Boys and Rocket from the Tombs, who’s credited with shaping the punk rock movement, has died at the age of 71. His cause of death is unknown. The Dead Boys announced Chrome’s death via Instagram on Sunday, writing, “We are incredibly sad to announce the news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Cheetah Chrome. Cheetah was a true original, an architect of the punk rock movement,” the band wrote. “A one-man hurricane tearing up the musical landscape with his feral guitar riffs and manic energy. Beyond all that Cheetah was also just a really sweet guy that loved rock-roll.” The Cleveland musician, born Eugene Richard O’Connor, opened for Television and Patti Smith with Rocket from the Tombs. Rock critic Lester Bangs called the Dead Boys “the original legendary underground rock band”. In an online tribute to Chrome, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan wrote: “Your guitar playing and attack taught me so much about ‘edge’ and precision in punk and beyond. Getting to know you in later years was a complete honor. Forever Dead Boys. Forever Cheetah Chrome!!”
An Australian woman has died after plunging off a 600 foot cliff at a popular tourist resort in Bali. Authorities identified Brianna Lani Cronin, 29, as the dead person at Penida Island in the district of Klungklung, about 600 miles southeast of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, on Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the local police said that a lifeguard first noticed someone stranded at the top of the cliff at around 8 a.m. She fell as they were organizing further help and was dead by the time emergency services attended the scene, suffering multiple injuries as the result of hitting the rockface on the way down. David Crisafulli, Premier of Cronin’s native Queensland in Australia, described her death as “just tremendously sad.” He said she had been “a young woman on the trip of a lifetime, active, enjoying herself.” A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affaris and Trade said Cronin’s family is receiving assistance. “We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time.”
Dominick Bianchi, 35, has been found dead in a wooded area, after he was reported missing last Tuesday. Bianchi had last been seen at his home on Forrest Pointe Drive in East Greenbush, New York, near Albany. “The East Greenbush Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Dominick’s family, loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic loss,” the department said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with them as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.” His cause of death is unknown. Just months earlier Bianchi had married his wife, Julianna Zyra, 33. Zyra told local news station WTEN that her husband had been struggling with his mental health “for quite some time.” “Nobody really knows about it,” she said. “It’s not fair. And I really wish people would stay off the internet, hypothesizing things that happened. He’s very sick, and he’s not in the right headspace.” The EGPD also said Bianchi was diabetic, and his family was unsure if he had insulin with him.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
A gleeful Natalie Harp practically skipped across the lawn as she arrived back at the White House with Donald Trump after spending the entire weekend with the president in Ireland.
Harp, Trump’s favorite aide who earns $150,000 a year as an executive assistant, flew with the president aboard Air Force One following the two-day trip and landed at Joint Base Andrews just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
The pair then continued their journey back to the White House together aboard Marine One, with photos showing 35-year-old Harp sitting right next to the 80-year-old president.
Trump arrived in Ireland on Saturday for a two-day trip, during which he met with Irish President Catherine Connolly and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, and visited his golf course in Doonbeg to watch the Irish Open.
Throughout his visit, Harp was never far from the president, and she was seen hopping along the White House lawn behind Trump after Marine One landed Sunday night.
Several members of Trump’s family, including Eric and Donald Trump Jr., their wives and children, also joined the president for the Ireland trip.
“My wife is here in spirit. She’s watching right now,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Well, why don’t you come with me?’ She said, ‘Well, it’s a seven-hour trip. Maybe I’m not that friendly.’”
By contrast, Harp is rarely seen far from Trump, and her devotion to the president became so intense a few years ago that it raised concerns within the Secret Service.
She earned the nickname “human printer” because she constantly follows Trump around with a portable printer, supplying paper copies of emails, news articles, and other documents for him to read rather than having the 80-year-old president look at them on a screen.
Harp also left fawning letters around for Trump to find, including one that read: “You are all that matters to me.”
Early in his second term, Trump told his team that Harp “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids,” according to Regime Change, a book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
“All of you will go off and make money,” Trump told other staffers. “She’ll never leave me.”
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
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Veteran Among 2 Killed as Plane Crashes in Tourist Hot Spot
A military veteran and a midwife have died after a plane crash above the French Riviera. Local authorities have identified Patrick Feron, a former U.S. Air Force general, as the pilot of the biplane, which went down in La Londe-les-Maures in the upmarket region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. His companion has not been named but is said to have worked at the Fréjus Saint-Raphaël hospital. Feron acted as VP of a local association known as Les Ailes de la Reconnaissance, or “Wings of Recognition,” which takes healthcare workers out on flights as a show of gratitude for their public service. Daniel Muraro, the group’s president, told the French press that investigations into the cause of the crash, which happened around 12 miles south of the Cuers airfield on Sunday morning, remain ongoing. “The plane was in perfect condition, there was fuel, the weather was perfect,” he said. “Everything was going very well. Then he took off and didn’t come back.”
Police have arrested a woman after she allegedly got completely naked in front of other passengers on her flight. The incident occurred on American Airlines flight 1779 from Baltimore to Miami on Friday. The company has not yet commented publicly, but incident reporting logs published by aviation website Airlive said she spent the flight behaving “in an indecent manner”. According to flight-tracking websites, the flight was not diverted. Police were then waiting at the gate at Miami International Airport and took the passenger into custody, AirLive reported. The previous Saturday, passengers traveling from Dallas to Newark on a separate American Airlines flight duct-taped Layne Arthur Lundeen, 67, after he allegedly began shouting racist and homophobic abuse, bit one fellow traveler, and then tried to bite another. American Airlines said of that incident that the flight had to be diverted because Lundeen, who other passengers said appeared to be drunk, had been “disruptive.” The company added that “the safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority,” and that “we thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”