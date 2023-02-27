‘Honest’ Toddler Rats Out Fugitive’s Location to Kentucky Cops
MODEL CITIZEN
A little guy in Kentucky proved a valuable asset to police after his unshakeable morals led him to identify the location of a fugitive when no one else would. The “very brave and honest” toddler was visiting a home in Kentucky when police burst in looking for 45-year-old Tina Hicks, who was wanted on charges of possessing meth and drug paraphernalia and had six outstanding warrants. When all the adults in the room kept mum, the toddler “stood up, put his hands on his hips, and stated ‘It is good to be honest … we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!’” according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department. Police said the little informant was simply in the “wrong place at the wrong time” and was a “healthy, intelligent” toddler who “in no way appeared to be abused.”