Horrifying Discovery Made Outside Elon Musk’s AI Data Center
The power plant built to fuel Elon Musk’s massive Grok data center is at the center of a federal lawsuit alleging it threatens nearby communities with toxic pollution. The suit, filed by the NAACP on behalf of residents, argues that the plant’s gas turbines could emit dangerous levels of smog, fine particulate matter, and formaldehyde—a known carcinogen—over Southaven, Mississippi. Last month, the Trump administration backed Musk by asking a federal judge in a DOJ motion to block the NAACP lawsuit, arguing it would threaten economic interests and national security because the military relies on AI. The plant, built by Musk’s xAI, has yet to obtain air permits for its 27 turbines, according to the NAACP suit. “A data center should not be a potential death sentence for a community’s health,” NAACP’s Director of Environmental and Climate Justice Abre’ Conner said in a statement. “Our homes, churches, and playgrounds will not be sacrifice zones for Big Tech’s convenience.” The plant is located in DeSoto County, which has a significant Black population that already faces higher rates of environmentally-linked respiratory illnesses nationwide. The suit seeks to halt turbine operations, require pollution controls, and impose daily civil penalties. Musk’s xAI called on the court to dismiss the case, claiming that the NAACP lacks legal standing to sue.