Powerful Mexico Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning

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Top 10 Right Now
1
What Trump’s Election Denial Speech Is Really About: Wolff
PLOT TWIST
Michael Wolff
Published 07.17.26 2:28PM EDT 
Screens inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House display U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, except for ABC and NBC, which chose not to air the address live on their primary platforms, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026.
Screens inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House display U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, except for ABC and NBC, which chose not to air the address live on their primary platforms, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s Thursday night speech represented the intersection of mental illness and political plot. He truly does believe the 2020 election was stolen from him. Here is the confluence of paranoia, resentment, and his susceptibility to subjective reality over actual reality, i.e., delusion. At the same time, he more objectively understands that the issue suits him. It’s motivational for him; it binds his base to him. Trump is a politician who does not think in terms of policies, nor votes, nor coalitions. He thinks in story. One that he can tell, embellish, entertain with—and be the main character in. And this is Trump’s story. He’s at the center of it. On two occasions, I’ve sat with him as he has outlined his case for the stolen election, all his hurt on display. It’s an obsessive recitation of numbers, strange things that happened, and fragments of information that have long since lodged in his head. It’s a kind of delirium. The challenge his speechwriters try to rise to is to convert the rantings of a crazy man into more or less organized text. And the world, because he’s the president, has to take it more or less seriously. The most unsettling possibility isn’t that the story is a lie, but that its author experiences it as reality.

Dive deeper into the delusion. Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack for the full analysis.

Read it at Substack

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2

Powerful Mexico Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning

QUAKE ALERT
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.17.26 2:07PM EDT 
Police Officer Instructing What to Do
A member of the Secretariat of Citizen Security uses a megaphone to give instructions to personnel evacuated from several buildings following a preventive evacuation in Mexico City on July 17, 2026, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico and parts of Central America. A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook southern Mexico and parts of Central America on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), with no casualties reported so far. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP via Getty Images) YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images

A powerful earthquake off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast triggered a tsunami warning Friday, sending residents rushing out of buildings as the shaking rippled across parts of Central America. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck off the coast of Chiapas at a shallow depth of about 6 miles, later revising its magnitude from 7.4 to 7.3. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said that waves between roughly one and three feet above tide level could reach parts of Mexico and neighboring Guatemala. The tremor was also felt in Guatemala and El Salvador, where witnesses reported buildings swaying and emergency evacuations underway. Officials in the Mexican state of Oaxaca urged residents to stay calm, saying there were no immediate reports of significant damage as authorities assessed the impact. The quake struck near the coastal city of Puerto Madero, with officials continuing to monitor the coastline for potential tsunami activity as emergency crews gathered information from affected communities.

Magnitude Earthquake Map
The location of the earthquake. Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast

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The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
COZY UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.16.26 3:07PM EDT 
Lola Blanket
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket/Aleksandra Konopila/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.

Lola Original Faux-Fur Blanket
Shop At Lola Blanket$125+

Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).

Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.

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3
Food Supplier Behind Diarrhea Outbreak Is Identified
💩💩💩
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 07.17.26 2:59AM EDT 
Lettuce
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 11: Lettuce is displayed for sale at an H-E-B grocery store on May 11, 2026 in Austin, Texas. The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) suggests that rising fuel prices may be beginning to weigh on wholesale margins, as ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to strain global energy markets. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Health officials announced Thursday that the source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak that has struck multiple states and affected thousands of people has been identified. The outbreak of the intestinal infection, which causes severe diarrhea and fatigue, has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in five states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said that investigators traced the outbreak to a single supplier of lettuce from Mexico used at Taco Bell locations in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. Officials urged consumers not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce from Taco Bell restaurants in those states while the investigation continues. The CDC and FDA did not name the supplier, but two individuals familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post that investigators have identified Taylor Farms as the supplier of the lettuce in question. More than 1,600 people affected by the outbreak reported eating at Taco Bell restaurants in the five states affected. “The investigation remains active, and additional states, restaurants, retailers, or products may be identified as more information becomes available,” a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said.

Read it at The Washington Post

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4
Heartbreaking Details of NHL Legend’s Final Moments Revealed
LAST WORDS
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 07.17.26 1:59PM EDT 
Claude Lemieux #32 of the Montreal Canadiens poses for a photo Circa 1980 at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Denis Brodeur/Getty Images

NHL legend Claude Lemieux left his family “individualized” notes just before he took his own life, according to the New York Post, which obtained an incident report. The father of four wrote multiple messages in his notes app and “left a Post-it on his phone with instructions for how to access them” before he died by suicide on May 28. “The notes were heartfelt in nature,” Florida cops reportedly wrote in their report, adding that they “reflected sorrow for his decision, and were consistent with that of a suicide note.” The four-time Stanley Cup winner, who died at 60, was found by his son at a furniture showroom owned by the family near Palm Beach. Lemieux’s death came shortly after his wife, Deborah, confronted him about a possible relapse after 12 years of sobriety, police said. When Lemieux confirmed his backslide, police said she asked him to leave their home. Lemieux’s son, Brendan, learned of the confrontation and went looking for his father that same night, tracking his location to the family business, where he discovered his body.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at New York Post

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This Derm-Loved Mineral SPF Delivers a 24-Hour Hydration Boost
SCREEN TIME
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.09.26 3:16PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/EltaMD.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.

Unlike many mineral sunscreens that leave dry patches and crepey skin begging for an extra layer of moisturizer, this silky formula is infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 24 hours while visibly plumping fine lines, softening the look of wrinkles, and smoothing dry patches—all without feeling heavy, greasy, or leaving behind that dreaded sunscreen film.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Zinc Oxide
Shop Now Amazon$45

The mineral-based formula uses invisible zinc oxide technology, so it blends seamlessly into the skin without the ghostly cast commonly associated with traditional mineral SPFs. It’s also available in both clear and tinted versions, making it easy to find a finish that works with your complexion and routine.

Of course, the real selling point is the skincare-meets-sun-care benefits. The Daily Hydration+ SPF 50 is clinically shown to improve visible dryness by 75 percent, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20 percent, and skin plumpness by 19 percent. In other words, it’s not just a sunscreen you tolerate because you know you’re supposed to wear SPF every day—it’s a formula you’ll actually look forward to applying.

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5
Beloved Oscar-Winning ‘Home Alone 2’ Star Dies at 81
FLY HIGH
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Updated 07.17.26 10:04AM EDT 
Published 07.17.26 9:58AM EDT 
Brenda Winning Oscar
(Original Caption) Academy Awards, Los Angeles - Brenda Fricker holds up her Oscar after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in My Left Foot March 26 at the 62nd Academy Awards. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Brenda Fricker, the Oscar-winning Irish actress beloved by generations of moviegoers as both the heartbroken mother in My Left Foot and the kindhearted Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, has died at 81. Her agent, Phil Belfield, said Fricker died after a period of ill health. Fricker made history in 1990 as the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award, beating out fellow nominees Julia Roberts (Steel Magnolias), Angelica Huston (Enemies, A Love Story), Dianne Wiest (Parenthood) and Lena Olin (Enemies, A Love Story). She won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as Christy Brown’s mother in My Left Foot, opposite Daniel Day-Lewis, who also won an Oscar for the film. While that role cemented her place in film history, many younger fans came to know her as the lonely Central Park Pigeon Lady who befriends Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 2. Fricker’s decades-long career also included roles in A Time to Kill, So I Married an Axe Murderer, and the BBC medical drama Casualty. Paying tribute, Phil Belfield, her agent, said, “We will never see her like again,” adding that “the world is lesser for the lack of her.”

Pigeon Lady
Brenda Fricker as "Pigeon Lady" in Home Alone 2 20th Century Fox

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6
World Cup Names Referee for Final With Past ‘Sex Party’ Arrest
‘MY BIGGEST MISTAKE’
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.17.26 12:24PM EDT 
Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic is pictured at warm-up prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku in 2021.
Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic is pictured at warm-up prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku in 2021. VALENTYN OGIRENKO/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

FIFA has appointed Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic to officiate Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, six years after he was detained during a police raid described as a “sex party.” The 46-year-old official was caught up in a 2020 operation in the city of Bijeljina that targeted what authorities determined as a gathering involving drugs and prostitution. Police detained 35 people, including nine women and 26 men, and reportedly seized four packets of cocaine, 10 pistols, three protective vests, and more than $11,000 in cash. Vincic was questioned as a witness and later released without charge. He has consistently denied any involvement in illegal activity. Speaking to the Slovenian newspaper Vecer after the incident, Vincic said he had traveled to Bosnia for a business meeting, which unexpectedly brought him to the gathering. “I accepted an invitation to lunch, which turned out to be my biggest mistake,” he said, adding that neither he nor his business associates knew the people arrested. Despite the controversy, Vincic’s refereeing career continued to advance. He took charge of the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund and has already officiated three matches at this summer’s World Cup. The final match will take place in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium this Sunday at 3 p.m, ET.

Read it at New York Post

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7
Wrestling Legend Known for Ric Flair Feud Dies at 77
STANDOUT PERFORMER
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.17.26 12:14PM EDT 
Siva Afi Celebrating
Siva Afi WWF

Siva Afi, whose wrestling career stretched from Japan to Hawaii before a memorable run in Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation, has died at 77, his family announced Thursday. A cause of death was not disclosed. Afi, born Papali’itele Max Amata Taogaga, arrived in the WWF in 1986 under the nickname “Superfly” and was billed as Jimmy Snuka’s cousin, having previously competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Though his stint with the company was short-lived, he became one of Hawaii’s biggest wrestling stars, highlighted by a celebrated 60-minute draw against Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. His life later took a dramatic turn after he served prison time for his role in a 1996 robbery and kidnapping case before eventually returning to Samoa, where relatives said he dedicated himself to faith, community work, and rehabilitation programs. Following news of his death, tributes poured in from family members and wrestling historian Dave Meltzer, who remembered Afi as a standout performer whose legacy extended well beyond the ring.

Read it at New York Post

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8
Toddler Tossed Into Crocodile Pit Faces Long Recovery
🐊🐊🐊
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.17.26 11:13AM EDT 
Policeman in front of Johnson's of Old Hurst
Police at Johnson's of Old Hurst, in Huntingdonshire, where a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a three-year-old boy ended up in a crocodile enclosure at the zoo. Picture date: Thursday June 18, 2026. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images) Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

A 3-year-old boy who was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at an English zoo is fighting to recover after undergoing seven surgeries, his family has revealed. The child, who was hurled roughly 15 feet into the reptile habitat during the June attack, remains hospitalized after suffering multiple broken bones and severe injuries to his arms, neck, head, and face. His latest procedure: a nerve graft intended to restore movement in one of his hands, which offers hope, but doctors won’t know for months whether it was successful. The boy’s grandmother said his first emergency operation lasted 12 hours, during which relatives were forced to sign consent forms covering possible resuscitation and even amputation. Despite the ordeal, she said the toddler is now smiling again, chatting with nurses, and even finding ways to play using his feet. A fundraiser for the family has raised more than $107,000 as his parents remain by his bedside and prepare for what they say will be a lengthy rehabilitation.

Read it at Daily Mail

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Find the Cheapest Deals on Flights and Hotels With This Free Travel Tool
WANDERLUST
Scouted Staff
Updated 07.16.26 1:41PM EDT 
Published 07.16.26 1:38PM EDT 
skyscanner
Carlos Barquero/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re in the midst of planning a last-minute summer getaway, save time and money with Skyscanner, the all-in-one travel tool that replaces endless hours of searching for the best deals on flights, hotels, rental cars, experiences, and more. The global travel comparison platform does all of the work for you, allowing you to book your trip without the hassle—and with more money to spend at your destination.

Skyscanner’s Explore Everywhere feature finds the cheapest flight to any destination from your nearest airport. Plus, the Cheapest Month tool takes the savings even further, finding the lowest-fare month of the year for any route. The best part? It’s free.

Create an account to unlock even more cost-saving tools: favorite a flight and Skyscanner will alert you the moment the price drops. Check the drops section in the Skyscanner app, where it scans flights every day and curates any price drop of 20 percent or more.

Still not sure where to go? Take a look at Skyscanner’s Travel Trends and the Smarter Summer reports. They might just spark ideas for your next trip.

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9
FAA Reveals the Deadly Mistake Passengers Are Making
FLIGHT RISK
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.17.26 10:51AM EDT 
plane
A Volotea Airbus A320-216 lands at Barcelona-El Prat Airport at sunset, in Barcelona, Spain, on November 20, 2025. (Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A new safety campaign from the Federal Aviation Administration is urging travelers to leave their carry-on bags behind during emergency plane evacuations. The FAA shared a public service announcement on social media under the slogan “Save a Life, Not a Bag.” The video shows passengers exiting aircraft during emergencies, carrying suitcases and backpacks, with some even taking their luggage onto emergency slides. According to the agency, stopping to retrieve personal belongings can delay evacuations, block aisles, damage emergency equipment, and increase the risk of injuries. The FAA says more than 40 injuries have been reported during emergency evacuations since Jan. 1, 2023. The campaign is part of a broader effort launched by the International Air Transport Association in June, following a growing number of incidents in which passengers ignored evacuation procedures. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said officials are seeing an increase in travelers failing to follow crew instructions during emergencies. Connecticut flight attendant Leanna Coy also highlighted the danger in a viral video earlier this year, noting that aircraft evacuation plans are designed for passengers to leave the plane within 90 seconds. Even a brief delay to grab luggage, she warned, can become deadly if dozens of people do the same.

Read it at New York Post

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10
Fugitive Busted After 20 Years on the Run in Dramatic Sea Raid
GOTCHA AT LAST
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.17.26 10:06AM EDT 
BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 10: A U.S. Marshal stands guard outside Midwest Distribution during a press conference after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The U.S. Marshals Service has finally apprehended a man who spent more than two decades on the run, after intercepting his boat during a daring sea raid. The agency said in a statement on Wednesday that Ronald L. Fischer was in custody after its agents, working with the FBI, tracked him to a 56-foot sailing vessel about an hour off the coast of New York. Fischer had become one of Rhode Island’s most-wanted fugitives after absconding ahead of a criminal trial where a judge later found him guilty in absentia of serious sexual assault. He remained wanted for failing to appear before the court and for fleeing prosecution. “This arrest demonstrates that time does not erase accountability,” Wing Chau, a U.S. Marshal in Rhode Island, said. “For more than twenty years Ronald Fischer believed he had successfully escaped justice,” he went on. Chau added that “we hope today’s arrest brings a measure of justice and long-awaited closure to the victim and everyone impacted by these crimes.”

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