A new safety campaign from the Federal Aviation Administration is urging travelers to leave their carry-on bags behind during emergency plane evacuations. The FAA shared a public service announcement on social media under the slogan “Save a Life, Not a Bag.” The video shows passengers exiting aircraft during emergencies, carrying suitcases and backpacks, with some even taking their luggage onto emergency slides. According to the agency, stopping to retrieve personal belongings can delay evacuations, block aisles, damage emergency equipment, and increase the risk of injuries. The FAA says more than 40 injuries have been reported during emergency evacuations since Jan. 1, 2023. The campaign is part of a broader effort launched by the International Air Transport Association in June, following a growing number of incidents in which passengers ignored evacuation procedures. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said officials are seeing an increase in travelers failing to follow crew instructions during emergencies. Connecticut flight attendant Leanna Coy also highlighted the danger in a viral video earlier this year, noting that aircraft evacuation plans are designed for passengers to leave the plane within 90 seconds. Even a brief delay to grab luggage, she warned, can become deadly if dozens of people do the same.
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- 1FAA Reveals the Deadly Mistake Passengers Are MakingFLIGHT RISKOfficials say carry-on bags can slow down escapes and put lives at risk.
- 2Beloved Oscar-Winning ‘Home Alone 2’ Star Dies at 81FLY HIGHThe acclaimed actress, who won an Academy Award for her role in “My Left Foot,” died after a period of ill health.
Shop with ScoutedFind Cheap Deals on Flights and Hotels With This Free ToolWANDERLUSTSkyscanner is the traveler’s helpful, honest ally.
- 3Food Supplier Behind Diarrhea Outbreak Is Identified💩💩💩The source of the outbreak has been identified.
- 4Toddler Tossed Into Crocodile Enclosure Faces Long Recovery🐊🐊🐊The 3-year-old is in a hospital after undergoing multiple operations.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 5Fugitive Busted in Sea Raid After 20 Years on the RunGOTCHA AT LASTHe was found about an hour off the coast of New York.
- 6Lead Actor Recast After Suffering Serious On-Set InjurySHOCK UPDATEThe actor had already spent months filming before he injured himself in late June.
- 7New Clue Into Cause of NYC Helicopter Crash That Killed 6HORROR FLIGHTNew investigative records suggest multiple birds struck the sightseeing helicopter before it broke apart over the Hudson.
- 8Disney World Guest Dies After Medical Emergency on RideDISNEY TRAGEDYA 22-year-old woman died on the same ride in 2014.
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- 9‘Today’ Show Security Guard Fired After Studio BreachMISSED THREATAn intruder entered the NBC building and hurled a racist slur at anchor Craig Melvin.
- 10Volunteer Firefighter Suspected of Sparking Giant WildfireBLAZE ARRESTThe blaze ripped through thousands of acres of a historic forest.
Brenda Fricker, the Oscar-winning Irish actress beloved by generations of moviegoers as both the heartbroken mother in My Left Foot and the kindhearted Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, has died at 81. Her agent, Phil Belfield, said Fricker died after a period of ill health. Fricker made history in 1990 as the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award, beating out fellow nominees Julia Roberts (Steel Magnolias), Angelica Huston (Enemies, A Love Story), Dianne Wiest (Parenthood) and Lena Olin (Enemies, A Love Story). She won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as Christy Brown’s mother in My Left Foot, opposite Daniel Day-Lewis, who also won an Oscar for the film. While that role cemented her place in film history, many younger fans came to know her as the lonely Central Park Pigeon Lady who befriends Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 2. Fricker’s decades-long career also included roles in A Time to Kill, So I Married an Axe Murderer, and the BBC medical drama Casualty. Paying tribute, Phil Belfield, her agent, said, “We will never see her like again,” adding that “the world is lesser for the lack of her.”
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Health officials announced Thursday that the source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak that has struck multiple states and affected thousands of people has been identified. The outbreak of the intestinal infection, which causes severe diarrhea and fatigue, has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in five states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said that investigators traced the outbreak to a single supplier of lettuce from Mexico used at Taco Bell locations in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. Officials urged consumers not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce from Taco Bell restaurants in those states while the investigation continues. The CDC and FDA did not name the supplier, but two individuals familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post that investigators have identified Taylor Farms as the supplier of the lettuce in question. More than 1,600 people affected by the outbreak reported eating at Taco Bell restaurants in the five states affected. “The investigation remains active, and additional states, restaurants, retailers, or products may be identified as more information becomes available,” a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said.
Toddler Tossed Into Crocodile Pit Faces Long Recovery
A 3-year-old boy who was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at an English zoo is fighting to recover after undergoing seven surgeries, his family has revealed. The child, who was hurled roughly 15 feet into the reptile habitat during the June attack, remains hospitalized after suffering multiple broken bones and severe injuries to his arms, neck, head, and face. His latest procedure: a nerve graft intended to restore movement in one of his hands, which offers hope, but doctors won’t know for months whether it was successful. The boy’s grandmother said his first emergency operation lasted 12 hours, during which relatives were forced to sign consent forms covering possible resuscitation and even amputation. Despite the ordeal, she said the toddler is now smiling again, chatting with nurses, and even finding ways to play using his feet. A fundraiser for the family has raised more than $107,000 as his parents remain by his bedside and prepare for what they say will be a lengthy rehabilitation.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
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The U.S. Marshals Service has finally apprehended a man who spent more than two decades on the run, after intercepting his boat during a daring sea raid. The agency said in a statement on Wednesday that Ronald L. Fischer was in custody after its agents, working with the FBI, tracked him to a 56-foot sailing vessel about an hour off the coast of New York. Fischer had become one of Rhode Island’s most-wanted fugitives after absconding ahead of a criminal trial where a judge later found him guilty in absentia of serious sexual assault. He remained wanted for failing to appear before the court and for fleeing prosecution. “This arrest demonstrates that time does not erase accountability,” Wing Chau, a U.S. Marshal in Rhode Island, said. “For more than twenty years Ronald Fischer believed he had successfully escaped justice,” he went on. Chau added that “we hope today’s arrest brings a measure of justice and long-awaited closure to the victim and everyone impacted by these crimes.”
Prime Video’s God of War has been forced to recast its lead after Ryan Hurst suffered a serious injury while filming the highly anticipated PlayStation video game adaptation, according to Deadline. Hurst, who was to play the Spartan warrior Kratos, tore a bicep while performing a stunt on set in late June, TMZ first reported. He subsequently underwent surgery and is recovering, according to sources. Production on the fantasy drama series paused immediately and has not yet resumed. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios apparently decided to recast the role after determining that Hurst’s recovery timeline could not be accommodated within the series’ production schedule. Hurst would likely not have been cleared for filming until 2027. The recasting marks an unfortunate turn for Hurst, who had reportedly gained 40 pounds of muscle in preparation for the role. He spent months filming in Vancouver, completing four episodes, which will now be reshot with a new actor. Preparation to reshoot the series will begin in mid-August, with filming planned for mid-October.
Investigators believe a flock of birds may have triggered last year’s catastrophic Hudson River helicopter crash that killed a pilot and a family of five visiting from Spain. Newly released National Transportation Safety Board records indicate the sightseeing helicopter struck multiple large birds moments before it broke apart and plunged into the water in April 2025. However, the agency has not yet issued its final determination. Analysis by the Smithsonian Institution’s Feather Identification Lab found bird remains on both the rotor blades and the helicopter’s horizontal stabilizer, identifying species including Canada geese and black-backed gulls. Videos captured the aircraft’s rotors separating as it fell into the Hudson. The victims included Siemens executive Agustín Escobar, his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal, their three children, and the pilot. Attorneys representing the family cautioned that the newly released investigative files should not be mistaken for the NTSB’s conclusions, which have yet to be issued.
A Walt Disney World guest died after going into cardiac arrest while riding the iconic “It’s a Small World” attraction. The 54-year-old man died April 24 while aboard the 10-minute Fantasyland boat ride and had a pre-existing heart condition, according to a new Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services report. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The death marks the second fatality linked to the gentle Disney attraction. In December 2014, a 22-year-old woman with a pre-existing health condition also died after passing out on the ride. Earlier this month, guests were forced to evacuate the attraction after smoke filled the building when a portable phone charger inside a visitor’s bag caught fire. No one was injured in the incident, and guests praised employees for reacting quickly. According to the New York Post, the Florida theme park has recorded around 70 deaths since opening in 1971, with most attributed to natural causes or pre-existing medical conditions. The Daily Beast has reached out to Walt Disney World for comment.
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NBC dismissed a security guard after a Thursday incident on the Today show. Anchor Craig Melvin, 47, was confronted by a man who yelled a racist slur and lunged toward him. The guard was fired because the suspect, Andrew Truelove, 41, should not have been allowed to enter Studio 1A inside NBC’s Rockefeller Center headquarters in New York City. Page Six reported that two guards were on duty at the time—one had stepped away, while the other failed to notice Truelove entering the studio. It is unclear which guard was fired, though sources told Page Six that the employee was well-liked within the building. The Daily Beast has reached out to NBC for further comment. The attack occurred off-air after Truelove entered the building looking for weatherman Al Roker, 71, but instead targeted Melvin. Security eventually restrained him before the police arrested him. According to the NYPD, Truelove was charged with burglary as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime, criminal trespass as a hate crime, and harassment. Melvin posted on X on Thursday afternoon, saying he was “doing just fine,” and shared a statement from the morning show addressing the incident. Despite the incident, both Melvin and Roker went on air as scheduled.
A volunteer firefighter is under investigation for allegedly starting a massive wildfire that ripped across a forest just outside of Paris. The 18-year-old is among six people being questioned by French authorities in connection with the devastating fire that burned through thousands of acres in the Fontainebleau forest, home to one of France’s largest and most historic royal palaces. Prosecutor Diane Ngomsik said that the volunteer firefighter had confessed to “setting fire to twigs” using a lighter and gas, before retracting his statement. The suspect was remanded in custody on Wednesday as the investigation continues. The blaze in the Fontainebleau forest has largely been contained, although it has not been fully extinguished. Around 1,000 people had to be evacuated from their homes as the fire spread. French President Emmanuel Macron said 10 percent of the forest had been burned in the wildfire, but thankfully, there have been no reports of any casualties. France has experienced multiple wildfires this year, as the country has been hit with several heatwaves. The temperature in parts of France this summer has frequently topped 104 degrees.