Lead Actor Recast After Suffering Serious On-Set Injury

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If you’re in the midst of planning a last-minute summer getaway, save time and money with Skyscanner, the all-in-one travel tool that replaces endless hours of searching for the best deals on flights, hotels, rental cars, experiences, and more. The global travel comparison platform does all of the work for you, allowing you to book your trip without the hassle—and with more money to spend at your destination.

Skyscanner’s Explore Everywhere feature finds the cheapest flight to any destination from your nearest airport. Plus, the Cheapest Month tool takes the savings even further, finding the lowest-fare month of the year for any route. The best part? It’s free.

Skyscanner Book On SkyScanner

Create an account to unlock even more cost-saving tools: favorite a flight and Skyscanner will alert you the moment the price drops. Check the drops section in the Skyscanner app, where it scans flights every day and curates any price drop of 20 percent or more.

Still not sure where to go? Take a look at Skyscanner’s Travel Trends and the Smarter Summer reports. They might just spark ideas for your next trip.