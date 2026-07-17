Lead Actor Recast After Suffering Serious On-Set Injury
Prime Video’s God of War has been forced to recast its lead after Ryan Hurst suffered a serious injury while filming the highly anticipated PlayStation video game adaptation, according to Deadline. Hurst, who was to play the Spartan warrior Kratos, tore a bicep while performing a stunt on set in late June, TMZ first reported. He subsequently underwent surgery and is recovering, according to sources. Production on the fantasy drama series paused immediately and has not yet resumed. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios apparently decided to recast the role after determining that Hurst’s recovery timeline could not be accommodated within the series’ production schedule. Hurst would likely not have been cleared for filming until 2027. The recasting marks an unfortunate turn for Hurst, who had reportedly gained 40 pounds of muscle in preparation for the role. He spent months filming in Vancouver, completing four episodes, which will now be reshot with a new actor. Preparation to reshoot the series will begin in mid-August, with filming planned for mid-October.