FAA Reveals the Deadly Mistake Passengers Are Making
A new safety campaign from the Federal Aviation Administration is urging travelers to leave their carry-on bags behind during emergency plane evacuations. The FAA shared a public service announcement on social media under the slogan “Save a Life, Not a Bag.” The video shows passengers exiting aircraft during emergencies, carrying suitcases and backpacks, with some even taking their luggage onto emergency slides. According to the agency, stopping to retrieve personal belongings can delay evacuations, block aisles, damage emergency equipment, and increase the risk of injuries. The FAA says more than 40 injuries have been reported during emergency evacuations since Jan. 1, 2023. The campaign is part of a broader effort launched by the International Air Transport Association in June, following a growing number of incidents in which passengers ignored evacuation procedures. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said officials are seeing an increase in travelers failing to follow crew instructions during emergencies. Connecticut flight attendant Leanna Coy also highlighted the danger in a viral video earlier this year, noting that aircraft evacuation plans are designed for passengers to leave the plane within 90 seconds. Even a brief delay to grab luggage, she warned, can become deadly if dozens of people do the same.