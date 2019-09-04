CHEAT SHEET
House Judiciary Subpoenas Homeland Security Over Alleged Trump Pardon Promises
The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday for materials related to President Trump’s alleged attempts to offer pardons to officials “carrying out his illegal and cruel immigration policies.”
“The dangling of pardons by the President to encourage government officials to violate federal law would constitute another reported example of the President’s disregard for the rule of law. Such a troubling pattern of obstruction of justice would represent a continuation of the misconduct identified in the Mueller Report,” Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said in a press release. “As the Committee continues its investigation into whether to recommend articles of impeachment, it is imperative that we are able to obtain information about ongoing presidential misconduct and abuses of power.”
According to The New York Times, Trump told then-Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan that he would pardon him if he went to jail for illegally blocking migrants from entering the U.S. The subpoena gives McAleenan, who is currently the acting Homeland Security secretary, until Sept. 17 to present the requested materials—including materials related to a meeting between former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and the president.