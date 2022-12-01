Jan. 6 Panel Wraps Up All Its Interviews After More Than 1,000
NEARING THE END
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, told CNN on Thursday that the panel has finished all its interviews—topping 1,000. Lofgren said that Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ interview on Wednesday was their last one. The House committee’s final report is expected to be released later in December as well as redacted interview transcripts, according to Lofgren, however the release date is not clear. “Some witnesses were more enlightening than others, but it’s very clear that the former president engaged in a pressure campaign, some public, some private, to get people to overturn the results of the election,” Lofgren told CNN. “It really [was] a kind of a coup attempt, and that’s a very serious matter.”