House Dems Give IRS Until April 23 to Hand Over Trump Taxes

    The House Ways and Means Committee set a new deadline on Saturday for the Internal Revenue Service to hand over six years of President Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns, according to Reuters. Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, a Democrat, warned that a “failure to comply” with the new deadline would be interpreted as a denial of the committee’s request. Trump’s personal lawyers have already failed to comply to an April 10 deadline set by the committee. Trump has maintained that he cannot turn over his tax returns because of an ongoing audit. According to the law, the Treasury, which oversees the IRS, must furnish data when requested, but Trump has said that the documents “will never be handed over to Democrats.”

