Body of Housekeeper Who Died Suddenly at Murdaugh’s Home Will Be Exhumed
FROM THE GRAVE
The body of a housekeeper who died in unusual circumstances at the sprawling home of Alex Murdaugh will be exhumed, authorities said Friday, in yet another twist in the once-powerful South Carolina attorney’s spectacular unraveling. Gloria Satterfield died after falling at Murdaugh’s estate in 2018. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division started probing her death last year after Murdaugh’s wife and son were shot dead, and Murdaugh was arrested for roping a drug dealer in a botched assisted-suicide insurance-fraud plot. He was then accused of pulling strings to get a close pal to oversee Satterfield’s estate, and of stiffing her sons out of a $4.3 million wrongful death payment. A coroner asked SLED to investigate after finding “inconsistencies” in Satterfield’s death. For example, no autopsy was performed, her death was not reported to a corner, and it was marked as “natural” on her death certificate. SLED requested to exhume Satterfield’s body, and her sons have consented, FOX Carolina reports.