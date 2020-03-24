Hubei, Where the Coronavirus Pandemic Began, Will Lift Lockdown This Week
If you’re struggling with the strain of being in lockdown, here’s some evidence that they work and are only temporary. Chinese authorities are planning to lift mass quarantine measures in the province of Hubei, where the coronavirus pandemic first began in December. Restrictions on outbound traffic will end Wednesday throughout the province—except in the capital city of Wuhan, which will block departures for two more weeks before relaxing its rules. People leaving Hubei will have to carry a “green code” issued by provincial authorities to prove that they’re healthy, according to The Wall Street Journal. Wuhan, the former epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, will end its controls on outbound traffic on April 8. The city will also start encouraging people to go back to work. It was just over two months ago, on Jan. 23, when China locked down the city.