    Human Skull in Goodwill Donation Box Prompts Police Response

    BONES AND ALL

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    A human skull found in a Goodwill donation box.

    Goodyear Police Department

    The manager of a Goodwill in Arizona contacted authorities Thursday after making an unusual find in the store’s donation box: a genuine human skull. The local medical examiner's office confirmed its authenticity, but does not suspect it is related to any criminal case, Goodyear Police Department public information officer Lisa Berry said at a following press conference. “It appears to be historic, ancient and does not appear to have any forensic value at all, and what that means is that no crime is really attached to this skull,” Berry said.

