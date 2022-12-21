California Governor Declares Emergency in County Hit by Deadly Earthquake
RAISE THE ALARM
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Humboldt County on Tuesday night in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that unleashed a wave of destruction and left at least two people dead. Around 71,000 people were also left without power after the 6.4 magnitude quake struck the county early Tuesday, according to Mark Ghilarducci, the director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. At least 11 people were also injured, with residents sharing images on social media of their damaged homes. The state of emergency in Humboldt County gives local officials easier access to disaster relief resources. “California stands with the people of Humboldt County and the state has moved quickly to support the emergency response underway with local and tribal partners,” Newsom said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.