Hurricane Dorian Is a ‘Historic Tragedy’ for Bahamas, Prime Minister Says
Hurricane Dorian caused “unprecedented and extensive” damage to the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Tuesday, calling the storm a “historic tragedy.” Bahamians on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama were stranded, as water flooded into attics and onto the second floors of homes and businesses. Six feet of water filled the Grand Bahama airport. The hurricane was downgraded to a Category 2 storm after it stalled over the islands on Tuesday, which have a combined population of about 70,000 people and reach a maximum of 40 feet above sea level. Bahamian authorities said the storm was responsible for the deaths of at least five people. “It is scary,” said Minnis, noting that people were forced to relocate from shelter to shelter as floodwaters kept rising. “We’re definitely in dire straits.” In a statement on Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth, as The Queen of the Bahamas, said that she and Prince Philip were “shocked and saddened to learn of the devastation” and that they sent “sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.”