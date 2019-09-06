CHEAT SHEET
IN THE DARK
Quarter of a Million Without Power as Dorian Drenches the Carolinas
More than 275,000 people are without power as Hurricane Dorian brought treacherous conditions to the coastlines of the Carolinas early Friday. North Carolinians have been told to take shelter as the powerful Category 1 storm comes dangerously close to making landfall. “Get to safety and stay there,” Gov. Roy Cooper said late Thursday. “This won’t be a brush-by. Whether it comes ashore or not, the eye of the storm will be close enough to cause extensive damage.” Forecasters say the center of Dorian was expected to move near or make landfall on the North Carolina coast early Friday. Flash floods have been reported along the coasts of both Carolinas and the National Hurricane Center said “significant, life-threatening flash flooding” was expected into southeast Virginia. Most of the power outages have hit counties along the South Carolina coast and immediately inland, NBC News reports.