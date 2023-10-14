CHEAT SHEET
IDF Bulldozes West Bank Pizzeria After Ad Mocked Hamas Hostage
The Israel Defense Forces reportedly bulldozed a pizzeria in the West Bank after an ad for the restaurant posted online mockingly featured one of the citizens taken hostage by Hamas. The Times of Israel reports that the pizzeria owner was detained by authorities after the establishment was leveled. The move came after an ad was posted to the Facebook page of the pizzeria earlier this week featuring a woman thought to be taken hostage by Hamas who was also a Holocaust survivor. The pizzeria wrote in an apology post that the ad had been uploaded without their knowledge. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was involved in the move to bulldoze the pizzeria, according to the Times.