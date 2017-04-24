In Trump Call, Xi Asks for Restraint With N. Korea

CHEAT SHEET
During a phone call with President Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for restraint in dealing with North Korea, Chinese state-run media reported. Beijing is said to hope “the parties concerned will exercise restraint and avoid actions that aggravate tensions on the [Korean] Peninsula,” the Xinhua news agency wrote. “Xi noted that if the parties shoulder their due responsibilities and meet each other halfway, they can solve the nuclear issue of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.” South Korea has reported that the North will likely conduct a nuclear test or missile launch on the anniversary of its military on Tuesday.