Incoming Chief of Staff Klain: Biden Will Announce First Cabinet Picks Tuesday

Read it at ABC News
President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, his incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, told ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “But if you want to know what Cabinet agencies they are or who’s going to be those Cabinet agencies, you’ll have to wait for the president-elect,” Klain told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “He’ll say that himself on Tuesday.” Last week, Biden announced he had decided on a treasury secretary, saying it would be someone “accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party, progressives through the moderate coalition.”