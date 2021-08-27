Intelligence Community’s Report Fails to Find Origin of COVID-19

Read it at CNN
A report by the U.S. intelligence community on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic did not come to a definitive conclusion, offering little in the way of an answer to the question of whether COVID-19 emerged from an exotic animal market in Wuhan, China or a nearby laboratory that studies different coronavirus strains. Both theories, intelligence community investigators wrote, could be true. President Joe Biden had ordered the report 90 days ago. Investigators did, however, conclude that the virus had not been developed as a biological weapon.