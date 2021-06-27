Investigation Launched into Kiss Footage That Sank U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock’s Career
SAY CHEESE!
An investigation has been launched in the U.K. after images of a clandestine kiss between health minister Matt Hancock and his aide Gina Coladangelo, who are both married to other people, were captured on film and published in a national tabloid. Both couples have three children. The photos, thought to be taken on May 6 inside the health ministry offices, ran in the Sun newspaper last week, leading to Hancock’s resignation, in which he cited breaking COVID-19 regulations rather than his vows of matrimony.
Of the leaked images, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis told Sky News: “It is a matter I know the department of health will be looking into to understand exactly how that recording ... got out of the system.”
“I have been to see the prime minister to resign as secretary of state for health and social care,” Hancock said in a video statement. “I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that's why I have got to resign.”