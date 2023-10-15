CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Iranian Filmmaker and Wife Found With Throats Slit

    MURDER MYSTERY

    The Daily Beast

    Dariush Mehrjui and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar.

    Abdulwahed Mirzazadeh/AFP via Getty

    A famous Iranian filmmaker and his wife were found with their throats slit in their Tehran home this weekend. The New York Times notes that Dariush Mehrjui, 83, was not seen as politically controversial, and the motive for the double murder is unknown, although there were signs of possible burglary. The couple’s daughter found their bodies on Saturday night. Mehrjui was prominent in Iran’s new wave film movement, and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, 54, was a screenwriter and costume designer.

    Read it at The New York Times