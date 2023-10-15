Iranian Filmmaker and Wife Found With Throats Slit

Read it at The New York Times
A famous Iranian filmmaker and his wife were found with their throats slit in their Tehran home this weekend. The New York Times notes that Dariush Mehrjui, 83, was not seen as politically controversial, and the motive for the double murder is unknown, although there were signs of possible burglary. The couple’s daughter found their bodies on Saturday night. Mehrjui was prominent in Iran’s new wave film movement, and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, 54, was a screenwriter and costume designer.