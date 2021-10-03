Israel Amps Up Booster Effort, Requires Third Shot for Exclusive ‘Green Pass’
YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US
In an effort to persuade as many Israelis as possible to get a booster shot, the Israeli government announced that a third jab is required to get your hands on a “green pass,” which allows citizens access to restaurants, gyms, and other previously off-limits venues. There are some exemptions to the rules of who is allowed access to some venues, like museums and libraries. Israel began administering booster shots in July, starting with at-risk populations. By the end of August, anyone over 12 years old could get a booster shot. Those who have just recently recovered from the virus are also eligible for a green pass. About 37 percent of Israel’s population of 9.4 million has received a booster shot, according to Reuters. Severe cases and hospitalizations have been steadily declining. Many other countries, including the U.S., are monitoring Israel’s strategy to see what roadmap to follow.